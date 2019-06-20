Riddhima Kapoor shares adorable family picture with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor in New York

bollywood

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a photograph of herself along with daughter Samara and parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor on Thursday shared a picture with parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor and daughter Samara. She captioned the Instagram post as,"Famjam #nycdiaries #happydaysonly #nolookingbacknow."

View this post on Instagram #famjamâ¤ï¸ #nycdiariesðºð¸ #happydaysonlyð #nolookingbacknow A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) onJun 19, 2019 at 11:52am PDT

Rishi Kapoor is currently in New York for his treatment. The actor left India about eight months ago for his treatment in the overseas. Back then, neither the actor or his family members revealed about his treatment. But a month ago, Rishi Kapoor's brother Randhir Kapoor revealed that he was suffering from cancer. Neetu Kapoor had also hinted about the illness through one of her Instagram posts.

Recently, Rishi Kapoor had tweeted expressing his desire to return to India soon, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the senior actor has revealed that he will be back soon. He had written "Today, I complete eight months in New York. Will I ever get home?

When the publication asked Rishi Kapoor if he is returning India, to which, the actor said, "Yes, I am trying to return by August-end, depending on what the doctors at the hospital say. I have recovered well and I am feeling good. Must be 100% fit by the time I am back."

The actor, who is a regular presence on Twitter, stayed in touch with his fans throughout his treatment and recovery.

The actor has been receiving a steady stream of his film fraternity friends. Recently, producer-director Karan Johar too paid a visit. KJo spent some quality time with the pair who he termed as his "favourite couple of Indian cinema". The filmmaker posted an adorable selfie with the power couple along with a heartwarming caption.

Before him, superstar Shah Rukh, along with his wife Gauri and daughter Suhana, met Rishi in November last year. Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor shared the pretty picture and captioned it: "To make pple feel good about themselves is a rare quality!!! Shahrukh is all of that his love care is so so genuine !!! besides his amazing work I admire him as a very good and a real human being [sic]

Apart from them, several celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Kha, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Javed Akhtar, among others have paid a visit to the veteran actor.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor completed eight months in New York, wishes to go home soon

Top Stories of the Day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates