Riya Sen is back on the digital route with Poison

Riya Sen's latest web offering is Poison. Arbaaz Khan, Tanuj Virwani and Freddy Daruwala are her co-stars

Riya Sen

After Rabba Main Kya Karoon (2013), Riya Sen has been missing from the B-Town scene. She did a couple of Bengali films and underwent a yoga teacher training course in Dharamshala.

She even took to Instagram to share the news with her fans, saying, "Hiya all ! as you know, Yoga has transformed my life and I am now a certified Yoga teacher and trainer! I take this opportunity to engage with you and help you transform your life through Yoga as well! (sic)"

The actor is now back and happy to take the digital route. Her latest web offering is Poison. Arbaaz Khan, Tanuj Virwani and Freddy Daruwala are her co-stars. She also features in the web series, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Sen shot to fame with her music video Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, sung by Falguni Pathak. She was then a student of the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Mumbai, and she played a schoolgirl in the video. 90s kids might still remember the dance steps in that video!

After a number of controversies, flings, and link-ups (she was once linked with Midnight's Children author Salman Rushdie, but Sen shot those rumours down), Riya Sen got married to boyfriend Shivam Tewari in a private Bengali ceremony in 2017.

