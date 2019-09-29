RJ Mantra takes over the social media handle of Ira Khan's directorial debut 'Euripides' Medea'!

Recently, Ira Khan announced her unconventional directorial debut with a theatre production Euripides Medea. A fortnight ago, the makers released its first poster. The poster was painted by Farhat Datta and showed the protagonist of the play which is a woman holding a knife full of blood with a furious expression which has made the poster more intriguing- a greek classic that stays at the core of the poster.

Recently, RJ and theatre actor Mantra took over the social media handle of Medea the Play and has been posting content related to Greek Mythology which is informative as well as funny. The host uploaded 2 videos on the social media handle of Medea and in one of the videos he was talking about Greek God Zeus, the king of gods who was infamous for his affections towards women.

In another video, he was talking about how strange greek words were, the video was quirky and funny and will get a few laughs out of you! Mantra has taken over the handle for a period of 48 hours.

On the personal front, Ira Khan is currently dating a musician Mishaal Kriplani. The duo has made it official on Instagram, and her social media PDA is evident enough. Recently, Ira celebrated two years of togetherness with her boyfriend by posting a throwback photo of the couple on Instagram.

A few days ago, Ira, Aamir Khan's daughter posted a photo with her musician-boyfriend, in which she seems to be missing him as he has taken off to an unknown destination for further studies. One of the hashtags on her post reads "existential crisis".

While her father is an established actor, Ira said that she has never considered acting. In an exclusive interview with mid-day, she said, "I have never considered acting. As far as directing more plays is concerned, I would have to find a story that I want to tell. I don't have fondness for a specific genre. I'm not particularly into horror but other than that, I'm open to all sorts of stories.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official adaptation of the Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. The film is written by Atul Kulkarni, helmed by Secret Superstar fame, Advait Chandan and co-produced in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

