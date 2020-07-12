Road named after Sushant Singh Rajput in Purnia, Bihar

A road in Purnia, Bihar, has been named after Sushant Singh Rajput. Local civic authorities felt this was the best way of paying tribute to the late actor. Though his family is Patna-based, Purnia is the hometown of the Rajputs.

The actor passed away on June 14 after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence. Right from actors to sports personalities to politicians, everyone began paying condolences to him and his work on social media. His fans are still paying tribute to his legacy on Instagram and Twitter.

The actor successfully transitioned from television to films. He began his journey in acting with the television show Pavitra Rishta and made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che. After this successful and acclaimed debut, he went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore.

Infographic/Atul Jain

His last film would be Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut, Dil Bechara, which is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from July 24! Fans have been raving about the trailer and also the first song that came out recently. Choreographer Farah Khan also shared her memories of creating the song with the actor and being impressed with his tenacity and extreme hard work.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Makers Release The Complete Music Album

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news