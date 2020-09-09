Roadblock ahead for Katrina Kaif-starrer superhero film?

If trade sources are to be believed Katrina Kaif's female superhero flick with Ali Abbas Zafar seems to have hit a bumpy road even before it takes off. Amidst chatter that it might be developed as an OTT release, those in the know say that the filmmaker has been unable to get a leading film studio on board as producer. Considering its subject, it requires a big budget for the VFX and in the present scenario, no one wants to bet their money on it. Kat is close to Zafar; she calls him brother. Guess, he will ensure that his sister's dream project will see the light of the day.

In an earlier interview with mid-day, Ali talked about the prep Katrina will be going through for the film, with the current lockdown restrictions. Ali talking about it said, "Her prep during the lockdown entails staying fit and injury-free. Since the film is high on action, she will have to undergo rigorous training closer to the shoot." As for scouting shoot locations the director had said, "It's the kind of movie where the locations play a crucial role. We are waiting for things to return to normal. A lot depends on the state of international flights as we have a foreign crew."

On the work front, Katrina Kaif has an interesting line up of films. The first one is Phone Bhoot that stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The next one is the third film of the Tiger franchise with Salman Khan.

