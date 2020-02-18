Rohan Shah brings you a story a minute on Instagram

Search

Updated: Feb 18, 2020, 08:33 IST | Letty Mariam Abraham | Mumbai

Rohan Shah discusses headlining Instagram's first show, a string of one-minute love stories.

Rohan Shah and Apoorva Arora in Firsts
The past few weeks have gone by in a blur for Rohan Shah, who not only made his Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked but also launched the one-minute series on Instagram, titled Firsts. The Dice Media series, starring Shah and Apoorva Arora, focuses on significant moments of a relationship in the course of 24 episodes.

"It's the first Instagram show. After reading the first two episodes, I gave my nod," says Shah, evidently upbeat about the experimental nature of the outing. Drawing parallels with commercials that weave a narrative in 30 seconds, the youngster adds that brevity is an often overlooked aspect in filmmaking. "Since I have done over 300 ads, I understood when the director [Nayana Shyam] would say that she doesn't have time [to delve deeper into an emotion].

It is quite tricky to shoot and script this series. You have to tell a story in one minute, and it has to hold as an episode." The actor says that it may eventually feature on YouTube as a compilation of the video snippets.

This is his second collaboration with Dice Media after the successful Every School Romance. If Every School Romance beautifully romanticised the coming-of-age journey of high school students, Shah's other outing — ALTBalaji's Class of 2017 — showcased how teenagers grapple with drug abuse, peer pressure and anxiety. Mention to him how high school dramas have undergone a sea change from the good old days of Hip Hip Hurray (1998), and he agrees that the dynamics have changed with time. "Both scenarios are a possibility. A 15-year-old could be curious and get into drugs, or could also retain his innocence."

