Rohit Bose Roy: People told me I have the potential to overthrow Shah Rukh Khan

Rohit Bose Roy is an actor who's best known for his television show, Swabhimaan. And he's also known for films like Plan, Shootout At Lokhandwala, Kaabil, and will now be seen in Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga. He has talked about the early days of success, taking fame to his head, and being told how he could overthrow Shah Rukh Khan.

In an interview with Navbharat Times, he said, "I had become immensely famous in a very short span because of my daily soap Swabhimaan. My character of Rishabh Malhotra was as popular as Sholay's Gabbar Singh as such a character had never been seen on Indian television before."

He added, "But all that stardom got to my head and instead of working on improving my acting and other skills, I only became more arrogant. People even told me that I have the potential to overthrow Shah Rukh Khan. At that time, SRK's Deewana had recently hit the theatres."

He also stated that he's still struggling and said, "Anyway, today we all know where SRK has reached in his career and life, and here I am, still struggling." His film Mumbai Saga is a film that deals with the nexus between gangsters, politicians, and police officers. The ensemble also stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Amol Gupte, Suniel Shetty, and Mahesh Manjrekar.

The film was slated to open in the cinemas on June 19 but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, has been postponed and a new date is to be announced.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Rohit Bose Roy On Sushant Singh Rajput's Case: Tomorrow, We May Have Another Villain

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news