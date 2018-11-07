Role reversal! Ranveer Singh to move into Deepika Padukone's home after marriage

bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are tying the knot on November 14, and are on a house hunt

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

After seeing each other for six years, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are finally tying the knot on November 14. Their wedding will be a two-day affair on November 14 and 15. The couple will also throw a reception party on November 21 in Bangalore, which is Deepika's hometown, and will later throw a lavish reception party for their Bollywood and fraternity friends.

Now that the wedding date has been locked for the couple with a proper itinerary, reports of the couple being on a house-hunt have been doing the rounds. From reports of Ranveer Singh wanting to buy a house on the lines of Shah Rukh Khan's Bandra sea-facing bungalow, Mannat. However, nothing has been zeroed down yet.

Another report in Filmfare has stated that Ranveer might move into Deepika Padukone's Prabhadevi home after their marriage until they get their new pad. This is definitely a kind of a role reversal! Talking about the same, a source told the portal, "Zeroing down on such an apartment isn't an easy task and this will take some time. They don't want to rush into choosing the property. They want to do it up completely before they move in. It's a wise and practical decision by the duo because Deepika stays alone in Prabhadevi. And Ranveer doesn't want her to leave the place that she has made her home over the years."

The wedding festivities have already begun for the two. Recently, there was a haldi celebration at Ranveer Singh's house, and prior to it, there was a puja held at Deepika's Bangalore house. Deepika and Ranveer make for a beautiful pair and therefore mid-day has nominated them in the category 'Lovestruck Jodi' for Bollywood Jhakaas Awards. Check out our nominations for the category Lovestruck Jodi for Jhakaas Awards 2018 and vote for them right away!

