Whoa! Deepika Padukone spent 1 crore on her wedding jewellery

bollywood

If the buzz is to be believed, Deepika Padukone's mangalsutra consists of a huge solitaire and costs about Rs 20 lakh

Deepika Padukone

After seeing each other for six long years, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to walk down the aisle on November 14. The wedding festivities have already begun. Last week Deepika flew down to Bengaluru for Nandi Puja, and yesterday groom-to-be Ranveer kicked off wedding celebrations with a Satyanarayan puja and haldi ceremony.

It is also being said that Dippy has spent over Rs 1 crore on her wedding jewellery. If the buzz is to be believed, Deepika Padukone's mangalsutra consists of a huge solitaire and costs about Rs 20 lakh.

Those in the know said she bought a chain for husband-to-be Ranveer Singh from a jewellery store at Andheri. The showroom was shut about half-an-hour earlier than usual to enable Dippy to pick up the baubles she fancied without any prying eyes.

Incidentally, Nick Jonas had closed down a Tiffany store to buy a ring for PeeCee.

As mid-day had reported earlier, the big, fat wedding will take place at Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como. With barely two weeks to go for the big day, the guest list has been drawn up. We hear, Padukone and Singh wish to make it an intimate affair and are said to have invited only four friends from the film industry.

The source adds, "Given her deep bond with Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan who had launched her in Bollywood, Deepika was certain that she wants them by her side on the auspicious day. The couple also considers Aditya Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali their mentors. The celebrations will be followed by an intimate party on November 15."

A grand reception is on the cards after they return to the bay. "The two will host a reception at Grand Hyatt on December 1. As their wedding is an intimate affair, the reception will be a grand one where they will invite their Bollywood friends."

Also Read: See Photos: Ranveer Singh Kicks Off Wedding Festivities With Satyanarayan Puja And Haldi Ceremony

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates