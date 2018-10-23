Roman Reigns relinquishes Universal C'ship after revealing leukemia

other-sports

Making the announcement, the 33-year-old said that he has been living with the disease for 11 years and the return of the same has forced him to take a leave of absence from WWE

Roman Reigns

American professional wrestler Roman Reigns has relinquished his World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Universal Championship title after revealing that he is battling with Leukemia.

Making the announcement, the 33-year-old said that he has been living with the disease for 11 years and the return of the same has forced him to take a leave of absence from WWE.

"I've been living with leukemia for 11 years, and unfortunately it's back...I'm going to have to relinquish the Universal Championship," WWE quoted Reigns, as saying.

Reigns, however, clarified that the hiatus should not be considered as his retirement, adding that he would be back after beating Leukemia.

"This is by no means a retirement speech. I will beat this, and I will be back, so you will see me very, very soon,' he concluded.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever