Romeo Akbar Walter second poster out: John Abraham unveils Akbar

bollywood

John Abraham shared the second poster Romeo Akbar Walter on his Instagram account

Romeo Akbar Walter second poster. Picture courtesy/John Abraham's Instagram account

The makers of 'Romeo Akbar Walter' have released the first look of the film with two posters announcing the release date of the film. The John Abraham starrer is slated to release on 12th April, 2019. The posters reveal the different avatars of John in the film. The first poster that was released on Wednesday showed John's look as Romeo while as the one released on Thursday reveals his look as Akbar.

John Abraham shared the photo on his Instagram account and wrote, "His mission to protect the nation is now his obsession. Presenting 'Akbar' from #RAW, based on the true story of a patriot. Teaser out tomorrow. #RAWAkbar [sic]"

Written and directed by Robbie Grewal, the film also stars Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikander Kher in pivotal roles.

Presented by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures in association with Kyta Productions, the film is produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Ajay Kapoor, Dheeraj Wadhwan, Vanessa Wali and Garry Grewal. A VA Film Company & Red Ice Productions.

RAW as the movie is being called has been shot in a 60-day start-to-finish schedule. The thriller flick is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 and is said to be inspired by true events.

