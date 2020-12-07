Ronda Rousey aces World of Warcraft game thanks to actor Vin Diesel

American professional wrestler Ronda Rousey became a fanatic of online game, World of Warcraft (WoW), thanks to Hollywood star Vin Diesel.

Rousey, who initially struggled, is now a pro after Diesel showed her how to play the game on the sets of Furious 7. "I told Diesel's sister that I started playing WoW and she was like, 'No way, Vin's gonna love you. He's been playing it forever.' We would meet up after filming and he showed me the light. It started as a casual thing and now it's become a lifestyle," Rousey told Digital Spy.

