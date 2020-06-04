Ronit Roy: Was jobless for 4 years; would walk to mother's house for food despite giving a silver jubilee film

Ronit Roy, who is best known for his role as Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay made his debut in Hindi film industry with Jaan Tere Naam (1992) which was a commercial success. In the career spanning over three decades, the actor has seen a lot of ups and downs in his life. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about his career in the entertainment industry.

Speaking to The Times of India, the actor said, "My first film was released in 1992 Jaan Tere Naam which was a blockbuster. It was a silver jubilee and silver jubilee of that day means Rs 100 crore movie of today. My debut film was of that level. 1992 it released and for the next six months, I did not receive a single call. Then I got all kinds of trashy work which I did for three years and around 96 all the work dried up."

Ronit continued, "For four years I was sitting at home. I had a small car, but I had no money for petrol. I would walk up to my mother’s house for a meal as I did not have money even after being in a silver jubilee film. I did not kill myself. I am not passing judgement on anybody. Everyone at some point in their life faces a financial crisis. I feel if you are facing a financial crisis then killing yourself is not a solution. I don’t see any sense in taking your life because that can’t be a solution."

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in the third season of Ekta Kapoor's web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. The show is based around a love entanglement between the three main characters of Rohit, Ananya, and Poonam portrayed by Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, and Gurdip Kohli respectively. In a recent interview, he spoke about his experience of working on the three seasons of the show, Ronit says, "I would like to thank my fans for the success and appreciation that I have received for the first two seasons. Both the seasons rated ten times more than anything else that was on the internet at that point of time and I am really happy about that."



A still from the show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain

"I still remember the first time when Ekta (Kapoor) narrated the basic plot, idea, and story, there was so much of enthusiasm in her and in between the narration how she beautifully points out the small quirks and traits about each character of the show. Eventually, I worked on that and incorporated it in my performance," Ronit adds.

In the new season, Rohit will be seen adopting a carefree attitude in his life and becoming distant from all the other characters. After separating from Ananya, the show will see Rohit hit ground zero. The third season is all set to release on June 6

