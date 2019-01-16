Ronnie Screwvala donates Rs 1 crore to Armed Forces

bollywood

Uri producer Ronnie Screwvala donated Rs 1 crore to Armed Forces as part of Army Day yesterday. The contribution, we hear, will be used to aid the widows of the martyrs.

The impact of his association as producer on the recently released offering, Uri: The Surgical Strike, still staying with him, Ronnie Screwvala made a generous contribution to the Indian Armed Forces on Army Day yesterday.

With the Vicky Kaushal starrer faring well at the box office, the producer's company RSVP Movies donated Rs 1 crore to the Army Women Welfare Association.



Screwvala says, "We take each day for granted, and yet, these brave women and men in the Army, Navy and Air Force stay committed and are resolute to protect us. They are the true inspiration for modern-day India, and we need to draw examples from the selfless lives that they lead, and the pride with which they carry themselves. It's humbling to make this donation for their massive contribution and sacrifice for our country."

