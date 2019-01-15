Uri Box Office collection: Vicky Kaushal's film passes the Monday test

bollywood

Uri has taken a strong lead at the box-office with a growing trend. It's Monday collections are even better than its 1st Friday collections.

Vicky Kaushal in Uri: The Surgical Strike

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike is winning hearts across the country and its box office collections are unshakable. The Aditya Dhar directorial stood strong on Monday and minted 10.51 crores on Day 4, which is more than the opening day.

The movie has set the box-office on fire by collecting Rs 8.20 crore on Friday, Rs 12.43 crore on Saturday, Rs 15.10 crore on Sunday and Rs 10.51 crore on Monday. Uri's collections now stand at Rs 46.24 crore.

Touted to be the first content film of the year, Uri: The Surgical Strike has been winning hearts emerging to be one of the first hit of 2019. The movie is receiving immense appreciation from all quarters from the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi, the men in the uniform, audience and the members of Bollywood.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strikes which were carried out by the Indian army in 2016. Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and debutante Mohit Raina. The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and it has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Also Read: Uri box office weekend collection: Vicky Kaushal's film mints 35.73 cr

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates