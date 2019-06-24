Roohi Afza: Janhvi Kapoor looks unrecognisable in this ethnic outfit; see photo

bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for Dinesh Vijan's Roohi Afza, and was snapped shooting for the film. The pictures are going viral

Janhvi Kapoor/picture courtesy: Viral Bhayani

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have started shooting for debutant director Hardik Mehta's Roohi Afza. For the unversed, when the makers of the film announced the project earlier, they had titled the project Rooh Afza.

It seems like the well-known Rooh Afza, a century-old rose concentrate, that is known to be a cooling drink, has objected to the title. Here's the first look of the film.

Though the producer of the film, Dinesh Vijan, prefers to not share the details about the change of the title, the actress' fans have already started following the new one. During the weekend, Janhvi Kapoor's look from this new venture surfaced online, and the actress looks unrecognisable in this de-glam avatar.

Janhvi is seen donning a brown coloured salwar-kameez, paired with a green dupatta for the shooting sequence. Take a look.

Janhvi Kapoor is said to be playing a double role of Roohi and Afza. The film revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides. Every time there is a wedding in town, local women come together to keep the groom awake through the first night in a bid to avoid the wrath of the ghost.

Janhvi Kapoor too shared the picture of a clap when the team of Roohi Afza commenced shooting. The actress posted: "Karne aa rahein hai aapke attention ko qabza, aaj se shuru hoti hai #RoohiAfza! [sic]"

"For the female lead, we needed someone who could portray two contrasting personalities with ease and Janhvi stood out, she really connected with the script. Her talent is still raw, but she is excited about being moulded. The script is young, refreshing and totally crazy, and she is exactly that," Vijan said in a statement.

"Janhvi needed to oscillate between two characters which are poles apart. You will fall in love with her in one scene and won't believe she is the same girl in the next one. It's not an easy switch for an actor. It's the perfect casting," producer Lamba added. Vijan also said that Hardik is the right choice to helm the project.

