Rosamund Pike: I am in a very unusual position

Next, Rosamund Pike will be seen playing war reporter Marie Colvin, and then the pioneering physicist and chemist Marie Curie



Rosamund Pike

Actress Rosamund Pike says she is in a very unusual position, but does not take it for granted. "I'm in a very unusual position. And one that I do not take for granted, whereby I have some very interesting opportunities. I'm looking for things that are inspiring, provocative, that make me think. I've been learning a huge amount," theguardian.com quoted Pike as saying.

The actress is known for Entebbe, Die Another Day, A United Kingdom, An Education and Pride and Prejudice. Next, she will be seen playing war reporter Marie Colvin, and then the pioneering physicist and chemist Marie Curie. She has had tutorials in history, the Middle East, chemistry and physics, she says, as well as intense discussions with the family of Colvin, who was killed covering the siege of Homs in Syria in 2012.

"The really moving privilege has been getting to know (her), someone I will never meet -- and really loving her," said Pike. "It's really strange and it's quite emotional. We didn't know it would be the case when we started that people would be searching for great (female) role models. But in a climate of superheroes, these are real superheroes."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever