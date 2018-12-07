Rough ride ahead for Bollywood stars, as vanity vans association announces strike

Dec 07, 2018, 08:15 IST | Upala Kbr

With vanity vans association announcing indefinite strike, many films may be affected

Rough ride ahead for Bollywood stars, as vanity vans association announces strike
Kapoor's Shamshera and Devgn's Tanaajiare currently on floors

The All Camper Van Owners' Association, which provides vanity vans to Bollywood stars, announced yesterday that it will go on an indefinite "non-cooperation movement" from December 10, to protest against the exorbitant taxes levied upon them by the state government. With 250 van owners withdrawing their services from next week, the shoot of several films is likely to be affected.

As many as five big-ticket films are on the floors, including Ajay Devgn's Tanaaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera and Akshay Kumar's Kesari. Ketan Rawal, president of the body, asserts that the impending strike will inconvenience the stars. "Only Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Anil Kapoor own their personal vans. The rest use our vans. Most actors don't use the makeup rooms in studios as they are in poor condition."

Representational picture of vanity van
Representational picture of vanity van

He points out that the Maharashtra government charges RTO tax of Rs 1,25,000 per annum from a vanity van owner. In other states, the tax is reportedly no more than Rs 12,000. Rawal expresses his disappointment at having to inconvenience the producers. "It will be a problem for the producers, but what to do? We will request them to bear with us during this time."

Also Read: Level 2 fire doused on sets of Shah Rukh Khan's film Zero in Film City

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

ranbir kapoorajay devgnbollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

This Bollywood star tops the Forbes list for the third time in a row

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
News of the Day
Mumbai Crime: Bollywood Actor, Friend Held For Molesting Canadian Woman

Mumbai Crime: Bollywood Actor, Friend Held For Molesting Canadian Woman