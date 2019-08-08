RRB JE Result 2019: Railways to announce recruitment results soon

results

Candidates who have appeared for the RRB JE Result 2019 exam can check their results at indianrailways.gov.in or the regional websites of the RRBs

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon announce the exam results of the recruitment exam for its Junior Engineer (JE) and other posts. Candidates who have appeared for the Railway Recruitment Board 2019 exam can check their results on the official website of Indian Railways at rrbcdg.gov.in.

According to the official notification released by the Indian Railways, the result of the exam which is currently being finalized and the list of successful candidates will be released soon. Candidates who appeared for the Railway Recruitment Board 2019 exams can also check their results on the respective websites of all the regional RRBs including Bangalore, Patna, Ahmedabad, Chennai Bhopal, Kolkata, Mumbai, etc.

Steps to check RRB JE Result 2019:

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in

Click on 'Result Tab' on the homepage of the website

Fill basic details and click on RRB JE Result CBT 1 2019

Download a PDF copy of your result or take a print out of the same for future reference

In order to view RRB JE 2019 result, a candidate must keep their login ID or registration number ready beforehand. handy. The Railway Recruitment Board will activate the result link where a candidate can check his or her result. It will also publish a pdf of the RRB JE 2019 exams results where category-wise cut-off will be released.

Candidates who have successfully cleared the RRB JE Result CBT 1 2019, can now appear for the RRB JE Stage 2 Exam. The RRB JE stage 2 exam will be held during the last week of August or mots probably in the first week of September as announced by the RRB.

