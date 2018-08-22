Rs 1 crore of smuggled smokes seized in south Mumbai

crime

Over 7 lakh sticks of high-end brands such as Marlboro, Benson & Hedges, Rothmans, Gudang Garam were seized

Representational Image

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested two persons yesterday and seized smuggled foreign cigarettes worth over Rs 1 crore, along with foreign currency notes worth around Rs 2.31 crore.

Over 7 lakh sticks of high-end brands such as Marlboro, Benson & Hedges, Rothmans, Gudang Garam were seized. Officers said two Delhi-based persons were running the racket, with Mumbai as their hub of distribution. The accused had warehouses in Musafirkhana, south Mumbai.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates