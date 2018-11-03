RSS threatens 1992-like mass agitation for Ram temple

national

Says the Supreme Court has insulted Hindu sentiments by postponing the hearing in the case

Bhaiyyaji Joshi

The die is cast. In a far-reaching approach, which is all set to impact the country's political discourse, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has intensified pressure tactics in the Ram temple issue. The RSS said on Friday that it would not hesitate to launch a 1992-like mass agitation if needed, because it cannot wait indefinitely to get a temple built at Ayodhya's disputed site, adding that the Supreme Court had insulted Hindu sentiments by postponing the hearing in the case.

RSS general secretary Suresh, alias Bhaiyyaji Joshi, said this while addressing media persons in Bhayandar near Mumbai where the organisation's three-day national executive conclave ended yesterday.

The BJP's ideological parent seems to have taken the party's leadership in confidence as the national president (of BJP) Amit Shah flew in on Thursday night to interact with the RSS leadership. Joshi refused to share the details of the closed-door meeting saying it was an internal matter.

The RSS's aggressive pitching for the temple is seen as an attempt to revive the issue ahead of the Assembly polls in five states and the general elections. Three days ago, the RSS had asked for acquisition of the land needed to build the temple in Ayodhya, and also called for a legislation to facilitate the construction even as the Supreme Court has deferred the hearing on the dispute to January.

Joshi said the RSS respected the judiciary, but it also expected the court to consider the sentiment of majority of people in the country. "The Ram temple is the collective wish of all people... the sentiment should have been considered [by the Supreme Court] before postponing the matter...,'' he said, adding the RSS had been expecting the Supreme Court would decide the case by Diwali.

He reiterated the RSS's demand that the government should legislate a law or promulgate an ordinance to pave the way for constructing the temple. He said the government had the power to come out with an ordinance to make the temple happen at the earliest. Reacting to RSS, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said if the RSS was going to pull the BJP down, it had readied itself for a mass agitation. He asked for a definite date to cosntruct the temple.

Thackeray is scheduled to hold a public rally in Ayodhya on November 25 to demand the Ram temple. "For the first time we have a Hindutvavadi Sarkar in Delhi, and it was expected of it to build the temple at the earliest. We too have supported this government. So, will the RSS topple the BJP?" He said the RSS has revived the demand only because he had raised the issue. "We will support the legislation if the bill is tabled in the Parliament," he said.

