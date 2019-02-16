Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla launch their Love anthem!

music

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla came together not just as actors but also the makers of their tropical travelogue bringing together their strengths

Breaking all stereotypes on television playing a transgender, Shakti starrer Rubina Dilaik makes her debut with her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla post marriage in an exotic musical travelogue titled Amore which means Love in Italian.

What makes it different is, television's one of the most sought after couple professionally came together not just as actors but also the makers of their tropical travelogue bringing together their strengths. While the petite actress adds to the glamour quotient and has also rendered her voice and conceptualized the song, Abhinav took care of the photography, direction and editing department.

Self-confessed backpackers, Abhinav and Rubina apparently shot the song sans a team. Rubina released her first-sung song last year that fetched her about a million plus views. This music video released on Valentine's day a is slowly catching up with the masses being touted as the next love anthem.

Rubina shares, "I have always been a bathroom singer but I love singing. I will not say that I have completely turned to a professional singer but I sing to my heart's content and that's what we have kept the theme of our music travel monologue like. It's dedicated to the travel that we do, I've written the song & sung it myself because I find joy in doing things that I am passionate about. Right now I am not looking at how well I've sung or worked up about the quality of the song. I have put my heart and soul and dedicated efforts. That's about it."

Abhinav shares, "Our first video has been shot at a place called Batu Baginde which means a giant granite bolder and we had to climb it to get a great view. I had two bags and Rubina was carrying her makeup and clothes on her own and we reached a place where there was a fixed ladder to climb. That was tricky but we actually took that risk."

