SA on Caster Semenya hearing: IAAF aiming to violate women's bodies

Semenya, a double Olympic 800 metres champion, has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne to challenge the rules proposed by the IAAF

South Africa's sports minister Tokozile Xasa accused the IAAF yesterday of seeking to violate women's bodies as she visited Switzerland to back Caster Semenya's fight against proposals to restrict female athletes' testosterone levels.

Semenya, a double Olympic 800 metres champion, has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne to challenge the rules proposed by the IAAF. Xasa said her trip to the Alpine nation was aimed at offering support to her compatriot Semenya as the week-long hearing draws to a close.

