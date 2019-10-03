Saand Ki Aankh song: Womaniya starring Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu is all about woman power

The makers of Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu's Saand Ki Aankh have just dropped a song from the film titled Womaniya. The song featuring Bhumi and Taapsee is all about woman power. Apparently, producer Anurag Kashyap was at loggerheads with Pritish Nandy over the use of 'Womaniya' as the film's title; Nandy holds the right to that name.

Now, however, it looks like the Saand Ki Aankh makers have incorporated the word in a song from the movie. Watch the video of Saand Ki Aankh below:

In a chat with mid-day, Saand Ki Aankh director Tushar Hiranandani shared, "Anurag and Taapsee were keen on Womaniya. I always wanted to call it Saand Ki Aankh. When I told Anurag of the new title, he looked at me in disbelief. But when he read it [the script], he realised it was the best name the film could have got."

Hiranandani also reiterated how the title also relates to "hitting the right spot in life". He says, "My movie is not about feminism alone, it's about the fighting spirit of human beings. My hook point was that age is not a barrier. Women stood up at that age and inspired young girls to stand on their own feet. My writer Jagdeep [Sidhu] wove it beautifully in the dialogues."

Saand Ki Aankh follows the story of sisters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar who took up shooting at the age of 60 as they did not want their daughters to go through a life of suppression. The film is all set to hit theatres on October 25, 2019.

