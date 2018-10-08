Sabarimala Row: Chief priest's representatives not to attend CM's meeting

national

Both the ruling CPI(M) and Opposition Congress on Saturday wanted a dialogue with the people concerned before implementing the Supreme Court verdict on entry of women of all ages in the Sabarimala Temple

Lord Ayyappa devotees take part in the 'Ayyappa Namajapa Yatra' in New Delhi, on Sunday, against the Supreme Court verdict. Pic/PTI

The representatives of Sabarimala temple's 'tantri' (chief priest) will not attend a conciliation meeting called by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to discuss the September 28 Supreme Court verdict that threw open the temple to all women, according to an announcement made on Sunday.

"Let us hear the final decision of the state government with regards to the filing of a review petition against the apex court's verdict. Once that is known, then we will decide on what needs to be done. To deploy female police personnel in the temple premises is a violation of the temple practices," Sabarimala priest Kantararu Mohanaru said. The meeting will be held on Monday.

CPI(M), Cong seek dialogue

Both the ruling CPI(M) and Opposition Congress on Saturday wanted a dialogue with the people concerned before implementing the Supreme Court verdict on entry of women of all ages in the Sabarimala Temple.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever