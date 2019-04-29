Sachin Tendulkar and family, Mahesh Bhupathi cast their vote

Updated: Apr 30, 2019, 14:38 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Sportspersons from Mumbai cast their vote in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Pic/ Atul Kamble

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, daughter Sara Tendulkar, and son Arjun Tendulkar pose for the paparazzi after casting their vote at polling centre Pali Chimbai, number 203 in Bandra. Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar are first-time voters.Sachin Tendulkar family votesPic/ Atul Kamble

After voting, Sachin Tendulkar posted a picture on Instagram and captioned, "Voting this year has been so much more special with Sara and Arjun voting for the first time. I urge you all to go out and VOTE too!"

There were others from the sporting fraternity who cast their votes in Mumbai for the Lok Sabha elections.

Tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi exercised his vote at St.Anne's High School in Bandra.Mahesh BhupathiPic/ Sneha Kharabe

