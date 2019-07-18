Sacred Games 2 teaser: This time, no one will be spared

web-series

Netflix India recently released the teaser of one of their most-loved Indian series, the second season of Sacred Games. The short clip promises a lot more suspense and thrill coming up in season 2 of the show.

Netflix India shared the teaser on Instagram with the caption: "Everything we knew was a lie! #SacredGames2 premieres 15 August." The clip shows tape recorder casettes falling like dominoes.

Fans of the show really want Katekar to be brought back. One of them even went so far as to ask if the time stone from Avengers: Endgame could be used to bring the character back. The fan wrote, "Is there any chance of time stone being in sacred games? We can really use it right now to bring katekar." The folks out at the OTT platform responded by saying, "Yes, we saw Katekar. Yes, we started crying immediately." Looks like the constable has quite a fan following!

The trailer of the much-anticipated show, Sacred Games 2 was released recently. From the trailer, the story is still proceeding in two timelines as it did in the first season. Pankaj Tripathi, who plays Guruji, was only introduced in the first season but it looks like he holds a huge role in saving the city.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has directed Ganesh Gaitonde's track, while Neeraj Ghaywan (of Masaan fame) is the main man behind Sartaj Singh's plot for Season 2. Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover continue their roles of being the showrunner and the lead writer, respectively.

