Sahil Phull loves to play soccer in winter

Sahil Phull is known for his roles in TV shows like Kundali Bhagya and Uttaran

Sahil Phull

For actor Sahil Phull, winter season is incomplete without soccer. "My winters are incomplete without enjoying and playing soccer. Since childhood I have been enjoying playing sports in winter. Nowadays, people enjoying online games can't feel the fun of playing physically. "But I feel it is a must as it increases concentration, persistence and self-discipline. Also, is a great way to meet people and exercise with friends."

While sharing advantages of soccer, Sahil also said that the game "promotes teamwork." The actor is known for his roles in TV shows like "Kundali Bhagya" and "Uttaran".

