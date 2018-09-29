Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui receive a price hike for Sacred Games

television

Inside sources also reveal that leads Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have both received a hike in their compensation fees, owing to the mega success of the show.

The most popular series to come out of India, Netflix's " Sacred Games" took the digital space by storm with its gripping plot and riveting performances.

After receiving massive acclaim from audiences across the globe, the makers are all set to roll with the second season of the crime saga in November. Inside sources also reveal that leads Saif Ali Khan & Nawazuddin Siddiqui have both received a hike in their compensation fees, owing to the mega success of the show.

Says a source, " Sacred Games became the first Indian web-series to make such a huge impact on a global platform. Since the first season was so well received, the makers have now decided to mount the second season of the show on a greater scale and have doubled their budgets. If that wasn't all, both Nawazuddin and Saif have received a hike in their fees given that their performances were so well received and were praised by critics across the globe."

Based on author Vikram Chandra's best-selling novel, the first season of the series -- produced by the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment's Phantom Films joint venture -- received viewer appreciation and critical acclaim worldwide for its gritty plot and power-packed performances.

The series, available in local languages in different markets, tells the tale of Sartaj, a seasoned and cynical Mumbai police officer who is summoned one morning by an anonymous tip which promises him an opportunity to capture the powerful Ganesh Gaitonde, criminal overlord of the G-Company.

Season 2 will be back with a new trail of betrayal, crime, passion, and a thrilling chase through Mumbai's underbelly.

