Saif Ali Khan dubs for his next project; the actor lets his work do all the talking

The past few months have been specifically tough for showbiz. Right incurring gigantic losses owing to the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic to its relentless vilification, the film industry has witnessed multiple adversities. While many artistes have explicitly been vocal about the flak that tinsel town has been receiving, there are a few actors and filmmakers who have silently dealt with every curve ball through their work.

The latest to join the bandwagon is Saif Ali Khan. The actor recently resumed work on his next OTT project. He has begun dubbing with the supervision of sound engineer Dilip Subramaniam for the series which is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It made for a rather unique experience for the actor who had to take all safety precautions to keep all health risks at bay.

Have a look at Zafar's post right here:

Dubbing in the time of Covid 19 #SaifAliKhan with sound Desigher #Dilipsubramanium , the new way of working pic.twitter.com/rYAAzdgx8r — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) September 16, 2020

Risking their lives and adapting to the new normal, actors and technicians had resumed working on their respective productions at a time when multiple sectors were yet to begin their operation. They had to and continue to adhere to all the Covid-19 guidelines and social distancing norms.

Khan has always been vocal about various issues plaguing the industry and the country. Known to be a risk taker even in terms of his film choices, he has chosen to focus on his work even amidst the on-going pandemic and the debates and controversies scorching the industry. A thorough professional, he continues work thereby supporting the technicians associated with his upcoming project.

