Saif Ali Khan: I end up being asked more about Taimur. I've no energy for such questions

Gearing up for the release of Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan on how digital platform could well be the way ahead

Saif Ali Khan

Like wife Kareena Kapoor Khan who flew down to Mumbai from London for a day to honour a professional commitment last week, Saif Ali Khan too made a quick trip to the Bay. The Nawab of Pataudi arrived in the city on Wednesday to promote his upcoming web series, Sacred Games, India's first original series on Netflix. Last night, he headed back to the Queen's city to join Kapoor and son Taimur on their family vacation. "I prefer it this way — I would like to be in Mumbai when I am working, otherwise, I'm happy to be on a holiday," said Khan.

The actor was filmmaker-duo Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap's first choice to play cop Sartaj Singh in the adaptation of Vikram Chandra's famed novel by the same name. If collaborating with indie filmmakers such as Kashyap and Motwane is a first, the gritty drama - that sees him teaming up with co-actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte - also marks his debut on the digital platform. "I don't mind doing a web show every year. I did Sacred Games because it was interesting."



Saif Ali Khan in Sacred Games

One of the first leading Bollywood actors to venture into the medium, Khan says his decision to jump on the bandwagon was prompted by the "phenomenal reach" of the platform. "I watch a lot of Netflix shows. It's premium stuff with great production values, and its reach is phenomenal. With more and more people having access to the Internet, one can well imagine how many people can watch shows on the digital platform. This could be the biggest thing ever, this could be just the beginning."

Though he had a hectic line-up of promotional activities during his whirlwind trip to India, the actor said publicity events don't tire him, as long as the conversations are about his work. "I end up being asked more about Bebo and Taimur. I have no energy for such questions. I know a lot is written about Taimur. I too enjoy it sometimes, but I do not like making gods out of children."

