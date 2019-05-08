Saif Ali Khan reveals Taimur's favourite game, it's 'Khichik Khichik'

bollywood

In an interview with a leading daily, Saif Ali Khan gave out some unknown secrets about social media's sensation, Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of social media's favourite kid, who owns several fan clubs by his name. In many of her interactions, momma Kareena Kapoor Khan has also revealed that Taimur is a very friendly child. Also, a few days ago Kareena Kapoor personally went to pick up Taimur Ali Khan from his playschool and pictures of the same had gone viral.

Now, it was father Saif Ali Khan's turn to spill some beans about Taimur. In an interview with Hindustan Times Brunch, Saif revealed the little nawab's favourite game. And, it's not like any other games that children of his age or anybody in general plays.

"Timtim is more media-savvy than either me or Bebo (Kareena Kapoor Khan). He calls the photographers 'Mediawale'. He thinks Mediawale is a name! One of his favourite games is to point my camera at people. He will say 'khichik khichik khichik' and pretend to be 'Mediawale'," revealed Saif.

Taimur Ali Khan is often seen taking strolls on daddy Saif Ali Khan's shoulders. Looks like that's his favourite ride! The two-year-old's latest outing was to a film set where Saif was shooting and he quite smartly posed for the shutterbugs. While his nanny tried hard to divert his attention, Taimur looked quite determined to wave at the media and pose for them.

A few days ago, daddy dearest Saif Ali Khan lost his cool on the shutterbugs for clicking his son Taimur Ali Khan excessively. On April 9, when the photographers were constantly seen clicking pictures at the Mumbai Airport, his father warned them off saying "the child will go blind".

