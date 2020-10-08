Saif Ali Khan: Was seen to be undeserving of the few awards I received

Saif Ali Khan began his Bollywood career in 1992 but his true recognition began only post the cult of Dil Chahta Hai in 2001, which changed the game for him completely. There was no looking back for him as he went on to do films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Ek Hasina Thi, Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste, Omkara, Race, Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, and this year's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

And now, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor talked about the awards he has received in his career, being regarded as unworthy of winning them, what he wishes for Taimur Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. In 2005, when he won the National Award for the Best Actor for Hum Tum, there were some critics who didn't agree with his name.

Talking about the same, Khan said, "Yes, I was seen to be undeserving of the few awards that I received earlier in my career, including the National award for Hum Tum. But I think over the years I've proven myself to be more worthy of recognition." He also talked about what he thinks of award ceremonies in today's times.

He opined, "To be honest, I don't believe in them. Some years ago I was called for an awards function. When I got there someone higher up in the organization told me, 'We wanted to give you the Best Actor award. But you know how it is. We'll give you the award for Best Actor in a comic role.'"

The next question was about his children Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Taimur Ali Khan and is it a safe place for them to be working at right now. He said, "It is the best place to work in. I remember at 17-18 years of age I was a mess. Acting saved me from self-destruction. Having the job, the sense of identity, it has given me and the job satisfaction and the enjoyment it has given me are more than I could ask for."

Is Ibrahim going to be making his Bollywood debut soon? This is what he had to say, "Yes, he seems prepared. But I think he should wait a little longer." And then, he revealed how Taimur has been coping up during the lockdown.

He revealed, "It's heart breaking how easy he has taken to it. He keeps saying Coronavirus all the time and is constantly wearing that mask and is living in an adventure. Children are massively accommodating. The other day my wife Kareena and Taimur had gone to my mother-in-law's for lunch and I was all alone in the house. It made me think about how lucky I was to have them with me during this time of crisis."

The actor is now gearing up for films like Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police, Adipurush, Go Goa Gone 2, and the web-series, Dilli.

