Saif and Kareena announce pregnancy; Soha Ali Khan names Saif 'The Quadfather'

Saifeena fans must be on cloud nine today as the couple has just announced that they're expecting an addition to their family! Yes, Taimur Ali Khan is getting a younger sibling soon, and we can't be more excited for the Pataudis.

In an official statement, Kareena and Saif said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support."

Now, Saif's sister actress Soha Ali Khan has shared a quirky congratulatory post on Instagram and tagged him as 'The Quadfather'! Check out her post below:

Well, isn't that hilarious? It's such great news that Bollywood's hottest couple, Saif and Kareena, are expecting their second child. Taimur Ali Khan will have company soon!

Recently, Bebo's dad veteran actor Randhir Kapoor had spoken about the rumours of the couple having another baby. He had said, "I hope it's true and if so, I would be very happy. One should have two children to give each other company."

