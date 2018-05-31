Saina Nehwal enjoys safari time in Bangkok

India's star shuttler Saina Nehwal, who is in Bangkok for the Thailand Open Grand Prix, posted a video of herself feeding giraffes (screen grab above) at the Safari World on Instagram

India's star shuttler Saina Nehwal, who is in Bangkok for the Thailand Open Grand Prix, posted a video of herself feeding giraffes (screen grab above) at the Safari World on Instagram. She captioned it, "So cute ..... #giraffe #safariworldbangkok."

On the personal front, Saina Nehwal has often been linked with fellow Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap. The two of them have shared a few photos on Instagram and many fans have liked the couple. Saina Nehwal fans have urged her to get married to Parupalli Kashyap, stating that they look 'cute' together and a match well made. If only these rumours were true.

A week ago, barring the women's doubles match, the Indian team led by Saina Nehwal won all of their matches. Saina Nehwal kicked off the proceedings with a win to give India an early lead. However, Australia equalised in the women's doubles affair.

Also Read: Saina Nehwal should get married to Parupalli Kashyap! That's what fans want

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates