Saina Nehwal enjoys safari time in Bangkok

May 31, 2018, 12:03 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Saina Nehwal

India's star shuttler Saina Nehwal, who is in Bangkok for the Thailand Open Grand Prix, posted a video of herself feeding giraffes (screen grab above) at the Safari World on Instagram. She captioned it, "So cute ..... #giraffe #safariworldbangkok."

On the personal front, Saina Nehwal has often been linked with fellow Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap. The two of them have shared a few photos on Instagram and many fans have liked the couple. Saina Nehwal fans have urged her to get married to Parupalli Kashyap, stating that they look 'cute' together and a match well made. If only these rumours were true.

A week ago, barring the women's doubles match, the Indian team led by Saina Nehwal won all of their matches. Saina Nehwal kicked off the proceedings with a win to give India an early lead. However, Australia equalised in the women's doubles affair.

