Saina Nehwal should get married to Parupalli Kashyap! That's what fans want

Rumours of Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap dating have been doing the rounds for a while now.



Parupalli Kashyap and Saina Nehwal

Rumours of Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap dating have been doing the rounds for a while now. And with Nehwal's recent picture on Instagram along with Kashyap, fans have now given their approval to the couple. She posted this picture on Instagram recently at a restaurant in Hyderabad.

The picture instantaneously went viral with many fans urging the couple to tie the knot. "Go ahead. You two are perfect," one fan wrote. Another added: "You both make a good couple. Marry." Saina Nehwal and P Kashyap have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, but as they say, a picture speaks a thousand words!

Also Read: Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi! 'We all know Saina Nehwal loves Parupalli Kashyap'

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates