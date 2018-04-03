Angry Saina Nehwal goes on twitter rant after father Harvir Singh denied access at CWG village

Livid India shuttler Saina Nehwal lashes out after her father Harvir Singh is denied access to Commonwealth Games Village in Gold Coast, Australia



Olympic bronze medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal is majorly upset after her father has father Harvir Singh's name has been removed from the Indian team official's list for the Commonwealth Games 2018. This has left the shuttler frustrated just before the start of the mega event this year. Saina Nehwal expressed her disappointment on social media as well.

The Sports Ministry had stated that parents of Saina and PV Sindhu will be travelling to the Gold Coast Games at no costs to the government and were cleared to be part of the Indian side.

"Surprise to see that when we started from India for commonwealth games 2018 my father was confirmed as the team official and I paid the whole amount for that but when we came to the games village... his name was cut from team official category ... and he can't even stay with me," Saina wrote on Twitter.

A frustrated Saina said that her father's support is crucial for her during matches and tagged the Commonwealth Games Federation in her tweets. "He can't c my matches and he can't enter the village nor he can meet me in anyway .. what kind of support is this ..@thecgf. I wanted his support as I regularly take him for my competitions ...but I didn't understand why nobody informed me all this earlier .. that he can't enter anywhere," she wrote in another tweet.

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra replied to Nehwal's tweet with a cryptic reply. "Am sure as a member of the @olympics Athletes committee you are well aware of accreditation protocols. Wishing you all the best for the CWG," he wrote. Saina's father Harvir Singh Nehwal and PV Sindhu's mother Vijaya are among the 15 individuals who, despite being cleared to be part of the Indian contingent, are not funded by the government for their travel, stay and other expenses. A bronze medallist at the London Olympics in 2012, Saina won the gold at the 2010 New Delhi CWG.

Twitterati wasted no time and showed their support for shuttler Saina Nehwal. Here's a look at some of the interesting tweets on the platform.

This is poor. Mentally an athlete has to be at her best to be able to perform. It is essential we give them that space. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) 2 April 2018

Saina plzzz dont panic...Don't worry everything will be fine soon. We all are here supporting you.Definitely This probelm will get solved soon. your father will watch the match..We want that gold medal in your hand so concentrate & Rest all leave on God.. Everything will be fine. — Saswatkumar09 (@saswatkumar09) 2 April 2018

That's very sad.. Why such kind of administration in common wealth games? #SheerShame — Dipabali Nath (@DipabaliNath) 2 April 2018

However, there were a few people who questioned Saina Nehwal and justified the move.

No Madam, you cannot. You will be treated the same like every other athlete at the games. Even if you can flaunt your money, your papa is not a team official he is your papa! period! We will still be rooting for you to bring home a gold. #lame #natak — Rajesh Manpat (@rajeshmanpat) 2 April 2018

I do not understand why your dad should be part of official contingent..I know this trend was set by Sania Mirza in Asian Games but this is beyond logic — Turjo (@Turjo36622323) 2 April 2018

The CWGC has provision to take accompanying escort on payment. That's why they took the money. Stop making a fool of yourself. — Boxes & Arrows (@ExpertAnalystix) 2 April 2018

