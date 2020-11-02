Saina Nehwal stuns in slit dress during Maldives vacation! See photos

India badminton star Saina Nehwal is currently on a long holiday in Maldives along with her husband and fellow badminton player Parupalli Kashyap.

Saina Nehwal recently took to social media to share a couple of photos of her looking glamorous in a slit dress for her 1.4 million followers. Saina looked stunning in the photos as she posed on a beach. In the caption, Saina Nehwal posted two dancing women emojis (mostly indicating a person is ready to party/celebrate).

View this post on Instagram ðð A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina) onOct 31, 2020 at 8:13am PDT

Earlier, Saina Nehwal had posted numerous photos of her and P Kashyap enjoying their privacy at a lavish hotel in Maldives.

View this post on Instagram â¤ï¸ A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina) onOct 29, 2020 at 12:58am PDT

View this post on Instagram ð¤£ð¤£ pic credit - @amulya.gullapalli A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina) onOct 28, 2020 at 5:40am PDT

View this post on Instagram ðð... #lovelyplaceâ¤ï¸ A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina) onOct 28, 2020 at 10:26pm PDT

Saina and Kashyap seem to be making most of their time away from professional commitments at the moment.

