Saina Nehwal stuns in slit dress during Maldives vacation! See photos
India badminton star Saina Nehwal is currently on a long holiday in Maldives along with her husband and fellow badminton player Parupalli Kashyap.
Saina Nehwal recently took to social media to share a couple of photos of her looking glamorous in a slit dress for her 1.4 million followers. Saina looked stunning in the photos as she posed on a beach. In the caption, Saina Nehwal posted two dancing women emojis (mostly indicating a person is ready to party/celebrate).
Earlier, Saina Nehwal had posted numerous photos of her and P Kashyap enjoying their privacy at a lavish hotel in Maldives.
Saina and Kashyap seem to be making most of their time away from professional commitments at the moment.
The first photo Saina Nehwal captioned, "Happy holidays... #maldivesislands #tajexoticaresort ... pic credit- @saipraneeth92. Yes, some photos were clicked by Saina and Kashyap's shuttler buddy Sai Praneeth.
India badminton star Saina Nehwal and her shuttler husband Parupalli Kashyap were stealing some romantic moments during the sunset in Maldives.
Saina Nehwal also put on her glamourous quotient on and was posing for many photos in Maldives
Saina Nehwal is surely in 'Holiday mood totally' at the Taj Exotica Resort & Spa Maldives.
Saina Nehwal and husband Parupalli Kashyap really seem to be enjoying their privacy in Maldives.
Saina Nehwal was looking pretty in the many short dresses that she was sporting during her getaway in Maldives.
Saina Nehwal shared a list of photos right from the beach trip, to their hotel room as well as dinner time.
Saina Nehwal poses gracefully in a fashionable dress that she opted to wear for dinner.
Saina Nehwal is one of the most talented and successful female badminton players in the country.
Saina Nehwal has represented India at the Olympics on three occasions and has also won a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympic games.
Saina Nehwal poses in a purple short dress outside her hotel room which overlooks their private swimming pool.
Saina Nehwal was seen playfully running around on the beach of Maldives and also claimed to be having a 'lovely time'.
Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap tied the knot after reportedly dating for awhile.
Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap got married on December 14, 2018, in a traditional ceremony that involved family and close friends.
Saina Nehwal termed her marriage to Parupalli Kashyap as the 'Best Match of my life.'
Saina Nehwal has also won 3 gold medals and a silver and bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games.
Earlier this month, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap pulled out of the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament, which began on October 13. The BWF World Tour was shut down following the completion of the All England Championships in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I withdrew from Denmark Open. I decided that I will start the season from January only with the Asian tour," Saina said.
Saina Nehwal took to social media to post a series of photos from her Maldives getaway with husband and fellow-shuttler Parupalli Kashyap. Take a look at these stunning photos. (Pics Courtesy/Saina Nehwal Instagram)
