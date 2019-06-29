Saiyami Kher: Curating theatre residency at my farm stay

bollywood

The programme will see artistes conduct workshops and develop new material during their stay at the Nashik address

Saiyami Kher

Almost a year after she threw open the doors of her farm stay in Nashik, Mirzya (2016) actor Saiyami Kher is taking baby steps to make it a haven for artistes. The actor, who is currently shooting for Anurag Kashyap's next, intends to start a theatre residency at the eco-resort. The programme will see artistes conduct workshops and develop new material during their stay at the Nashik address.

Eyeing to kick off the residency by October, an excited Kher says, "We started Utopia Farm Stay with the mindset of keeping it gadget-free. We have conducted several woodworking, yoga and painting workshops so far. The place is situated near a lake and is surrounded by greenery, so I thought it's an ideal place to start a theatre residency. [The decision also stems from] my desire to participate in it since my interest lies in acting and music."

It is heard that Adil Hussain, who introduced her to acting, will be one of the first guests at the programme.

