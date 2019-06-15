Saiyami Kher roped in for Anurag Kashyap's next directorial venture?

bollywood

Saiyami Kher, who made a stellar debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya alongside Harshvardhan Kapoor, is set to spring a huge surprise on the audience with her next offering

Saiyami Kher, who made a stellar debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya alongside Harshvardhan Kapoor, is set to spring a huge surprise on the audience with her next offering. It's learnt that the filmmaker who has recently floated his new production company had also announced his next directorial venture.

Although the title and other details of the project have strictly been kept under wraps, the buzz is doing rounds that Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew, best known for powerful performances in films like Aanandam, Koode and Thottappan, will be playing the lead role.

Sources suggest that Saiyami has been recently roped in as the leading lady opposite Mathew.

Siyami will also be seen in web series Breathe 2. Speaking about the project, she said, "It has been very exciting to be part of this enthralling narrative and working with an inspiring team. Waiting to exhale after sharing Breathe 2".

Saiyami featured in a Marathi film Mauli with Riteish Deshmukh last year and recently wrapped up Amazon Prime Video's keenly awaited second season of Breathe. The first season of the Amazon Prime Video series starred R. Madhavan, Hrishikesh Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Atharva Vishwakarma and Neena Kulkarni. The makers have roped in Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and Amit Sadh in the lead roles for the new season.

In a recent interview, when asked what is keeping her away from the big screen, Saiyami said: "Nothing is keeping me away. I was doing the Marathi film Mauli, which released last December. There were some projects which were suppose to start but never took off so, its a question of luck turning my way...

"Somethings which have been offered, I was not keen on doing. So, it had been a mix of that."

The 26-year-old actress praised her Mauli co-star Riteish Deshmukh. "He is so much fun outside set. He makes you feel very comfortable and doesn't make you feel like he is a senior in the industry. Working with him as a co-actor, he is extremely comforting".

The actress made her Bollywood in 2016 with Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra's Mirzya and since then she has not been seen on the silver screen.

