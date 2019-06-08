Anurag Kashyap feels truth is stranger than fiction
Anurag Kashyap who has made films like Paanch and Raman Raghav 2.0 based on the life of serial killers, feels that truth is stranger than fiction
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has made films like Paanch and Raman Raghav 2.0 based on the life of serial killers, feels that truth is stranger than fiction. Anurag was interacting with the media at the launch of author Anirban Bhattacharya's book titled The Deadly Dozen: India's Most Notorious Serial Killers on Thursday.
Asked what is it about the mind of a serial killer that draws him to make films on them, Anurag said: "It's always inexplicable… I don't understand what makes them the way they are and that's what is very interesting because you can't make sense of it.
"I feel the logic, the intelligence and no kind of reasoning works there. It is just as it is and that is what is scary about them."
What kind of challenges does he face when he fictionalises something that has already happened?
He said: "I feel we don't need to fictionalise it, but the thing is sometimes circumstances force you to fictionalise it. I genuinely believe that truth is stranger than fiction because fiction is still created from a mind that is still trying to think within its limited capacity."
