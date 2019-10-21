Salman Khan all set to surprise his UAE fans

Heavy rains that lashed Dubai had forced Salman Khan to cancel his Da-Bangg The Tour: Reloaded concert in March. The superstar had promised his UAE fans that he would be back.

mid-day's source in Dubai revealed, "A few hours before the event, the organisers were informed that a thundershower was predicted. Since the concert was to be held in an open-air venue, they promptly decided to cancel the show. It would have been unsafe for the artistes and technical team to continue with the show in the bad weather. It is now being rescheduled to after Ramadan."

The show is finally happening in the desert emirate on November 8. Accompanying Sallu will be his gang, which includes Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Prabhudheva and Aayush Sharma. With Salman Khan's last movie outing, Bharat, having performed well in East Africa, Indonesia, Fiji Islands and Malaysia, Khan will entertain his new fan-base at these venues, too.

A source told mid-day, "His (Salman's) fans in Africa and Fiji have been requesting that his shows be conducted there and Salman is keen to oblige them. The success of his previous gigs in the US, Canada and New Zealand implies more performances will be conducted. Apart from Salman, frequent collaborators Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Prabhudheva, Maniesh Paul, Daisy Shah and Guru Randhawa are expected to join him this year as well. There may be some new faces too."

