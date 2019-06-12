Salman Khan to take Dabangg Reloaded tour to Africa, Indonesia, Fiji Islands and Malaysia

bollywood

As Bharat earns praise in overseas markets, Salman Khan takes Dabangg tour to new territories

Banking on the success of his last Dabangg Reloaded tour, and the subsequent acclaim that recent release Bharat continues to earn, Salman Khan is set to embark on a longer tour this year. With Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial venture performing well in East Africa, Indonesia, Fiji Islands and Malaysia, Khan will apparently enthral his new fan-base at these venues.

A source tells mid-day, "His fans in Africa and Fiji have been requesting that his shows be conducted there and Salman is keen to oblige them. The success of his previous gigs in the US, Canada and New Zealand implies more performances will be conducted. Apart from Salman, frequent collaborators Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Prabhudheva, Maniesh Paul, Daisy Shah and Guru Randhawa are expected to join him this year as well. There may be some new faces too."

Tour managers Sohail Khan Official Entertainment and JA Events are considering places like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, South Africa, Singapore, Nepal and Malaysia. "The team is also working on a Europe tour. Dates are being chalked around the shoot of Bigg Boss 13, which is hosted by Salman. The tours are expected to begin in August."

