Salman Khan attends Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' reception, leaves without meeting the couple

Salman Khan was the first one to arrive at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception on December 20. However, the couple was fashionably late at their own wedding bash

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas threw a wedding reception for her Bollywood inmates, and a galore of stars were seen gliding on the red carpet. The wedding bash was held at a plush hotel in Bandra. While all eyes were on the 'desi' girl's guest list, considering her history with some people within Bollywood, the first one to turn heads at the wedding bash was Salman Khan!

Post Priyanka's exit from Bharat, Salman's presence left everyone startled. By this act, Salman Khan put speculation to rest about soured relations with Priyanka Chopra after she walked out of his film, Bharat.



Salman Khan at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' wedding reception: Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah.

In fact, he was the first to arrive at PeeCee and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. But the couple was fashionably late, and Sallu left before they arrived. The newly-weds headed to his place to meet him after the reception.



Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra outside Galaxy apartment. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah.

Others on the guest list were, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Kajol and others made dashing entries. However, with Ranveer Singh being the life of every weddings, one couldn't expect him to not dance or rap at the bash.

Videos of him dancing around wife Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, while they dance on their song, Pinga, are doing the rounds. He also pulled Parineeti Chopra to burn the dance floor and danced on his iconic song 'Galla Goodiyaan' with Priyanka. Groom Nick Jonas also joined them and shook a leg. The gorgeous Urmila Matondkar also grooved on her song, 'Rangeela Re' with Ranveer Singh.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot at Jodhpur's iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1. They married as per Christian and Hindu rituals. The extravagant wedding was followed by a reception in Delhi on December 4, which was attended by PM Narendra Modi.

