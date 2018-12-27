Salman Khan turns 53: 10 Dabangg dialogues by the star

bollywood

Salman Khan can surely pack a punch with his words. As the Bollywood superstar celebrates his 53rd birthday today, we list his top 10 dialogues

The star celebrates his 53rd birthday on Thursday, and on this special occasion we revisit through Salman Khan's top powerful or rather 'Dabangg' dialogues that are on everybody's lips and are used in daily conversations. He can surely pack a punch with his words. His dialogues are mouthed not just by his adult fans, but also the tiny ones. For instance, his Wanted film's 'Commitment' dialogue caused a huge rage, and is still a popular one amongst many.

Here are his top 10 'Whistle podu' dialogues!

Film: Kick (2014)



"Mere baare mein itna mat sochna... dil mein aata hoon, samajh mein nahi."

Film: Wanted (2009)

"Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, toh phir main apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta."

Film: Bodyguard (2011)

"Mujhpar ek ehsaan karna, ki mujhpar koi ehsaan na karna."

Film: Dabangg (2010)

"Hum tum mein itne ched karenge ki confuse ho jaoge ki saans kahan se le aur paadein kahan se."

Film: 'Kick' (2014)



"Aap devil ke peeche, devil aapke peeche. Too much fun."

Film: Jai Ho (2014)



"Aam aadmi sota hua sher hai. Ungli mat kar, jaag gaya toh cheer phaad dega."

Film: Dabangg (2010)

"Hum yahan ke Robinhood hain... Robinhood Pandey."

Film: Ready (2011)



"Zindagi mein teen cheez kabhi underestimate nahi karna... I, me and myself."

Film: Dabangg 2 (2012)



"Sudhar jao, varna agar hum sudhaarne par utar aaye, toh bahut nuksaan ho jaayega."

Film: Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)



"Dosti ka ek usool hai madam... No sorry, no thank you."

