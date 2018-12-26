Watch Video: Salman Khan grooves with brothers Sohail, Arbaaz at Christmas bash

bollywood

Salman Khan hosted a grand Christmas bash for family and friends at his residence in Bandra. The actor shared the clip of him dancing with his brothers from the party on Instagram

An adorable video of Salman Khan dancing with brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan is the best gift the superstar could give to his fans on Christmas. Salman, who hosted a grand Christmas bash for family and friends at his residence, shared the clip from the party on Instagram.

In the video, the Khan brothers can be seen setting the dance floor on fire. They are even joined by brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Salman posted the video, writing, 'Merry Xmas to all....'

The star-studded event was attended by Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Malaika and Amrita Arora, among others. On the work front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for 'Bharat', which also features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Tabu. The film will feature Salman Khan sporting five different looks spanning 60 years, wherein a crucial part will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger. Salman Khan will be recreating his 'Karan-Arjun' look which has created immense excitement amongst the audience. The film is set to have a character-driven story spanning across many periods. Bharat will be shot across exotic locations in Malta and Abu Dhabi, besides Punjab and Delhi in India.

Bharat is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The film is set to release on Eid 2019.

