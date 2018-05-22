Salman Khan heaps praise on Race 3 co-star Jacqueline Fernandez, calls her the best

Salman Khan thinks that his co-actress Jacqueline Fernandez is the best in the current generation. Race 3 is Salman and Jacqueline's second film after Kick



Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez

Salman Khan feels that Jacqueline Fernandez is the best in this current generation. He thinks there is no one like his Race 3 co-actress. Recently the team of Race 3 visited the sets of Madhuri Dixit's reality show Dance Deewane to promote their film. The duo, Salman, and Jacqueline were also seen grooving on their romantic Race 3 track Heeriye.

During the interaction with Madhuri Dixit, who is one of the judges on the show, Jacqueline expressed her feelings of recreating the former's iconic Ek Do Teen song.

Jacqueline Fernandez shared that she didn't know God would be so kind to her that she would get an opportunity to sing and dance on the song for the film. Even before Jacqueline could complete her statement, Salman Khan immediately interrupted and said, "She is the best that this generation has got."

Salman Khan was heard saying,"Because in this current generation there is no one better than you yaar!"

After Salman Khan, even Madhuri praised Jacqueline, she said,"I love the way you dance and I think you are so pretty and beautiful".

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on 15th June 2018.

Also Read: Race 3: Salman Khan Supersedes Action Level Of Tiger Zinda Hai

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates