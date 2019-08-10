Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit celebrate 25th anniversary of Hum Aapke Hai Koun

bollywood

Meanwhile, on August 5, actress Madhuri Dixit shared an adorable video remembering her character Nisha from the iconic film.

Pic/Salman Khan's Instagram account

Makers of Hum Aapke Hai Koun..! hosted a special screening of their film on the occasion of completing 25 years at the Liberty Cinema in Mumbai on Friday. Released in 1994, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, the multi-starrer family saga that saw Madhuri Dixit Nene and Salman Khan in lead roles, turned 25 on Monday. Since the movie first hit theatres on August 5, it has become one of Bollywood's most iconic projects.

The special screening was graced by several industry stalwarts including Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Bahl, who came along with his family, director Sooraj Barjatya, veteran actress Bindu, 'Notebook' actress Pranutan Bahl, Satish Shah, Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana among others.

View this post on Instagram Celebrating #25yearsofHAHK A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) onAug 9, 2019 at 10:33am PDT

Meanwhile, on August 5, actress Madhuri Dixit shared an adorable video remembering her character Nisha from the iconic film. The diva posted the video on Twitter with a caption that read, "Recreating the moments of Hum Aapke Hain Koun on its 25th anniversary! This movie has given me memories that I can never forget. Nisha will always hold a special place in my heart."

Apart from remembering her iconic character, Madhuri also shared a clip in order to begin the Gulel Challenge. Earlier, Anupam Kher had shared some iconic pictures from the sets of the film with a post that read, "Congratulations to @rajshri, #SoorajBarjataya and everyone associated (including me) with the iconic #HumAapKeHainKoun for completing 25years. The film apart from celebrating goodness also changed the concept of marriages in India forever. #25YearsOfHumAapKeHainKoun".

Renuka Shahane also expressed her gratitude to the director with a tweet that read, "Gratitude to #SoorajBarjatya ji @rajshrifilms for giving me a once in a lifetime role in a once in a lifetime film. Thank you to the ever increasing audience of cinema goers for showering their love & blessings on this big hearted family film #25YearsOfHAHK".

Hum Aap Ke Hai Koun's immense box office success didn't just include its earnings, an estimated Rs 2 billion, it also extended to its many accolades. Songs like 'Didi Tera Dewar Deewanaa' and 'Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai' sung by Lata Mangeshkar and SP Balasubrahmanyam continue to be recognised today.

The film received National Film Awards for Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Director, six Screen Awards, as well as five Filmfare Awards. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the movie was bankrolled by Rajshri Productions.

