Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 13 contestants: I don't give a damn

Bigg Boss 13 is turning out to be one of the most explosive and controversial seasons of the reality show in years. And as expected, as much as the contestants, even the host Salman Khan continues to be under the radar of the viewers and the netizens.

Recently, there were reports that the 53-year-old actor has left the show due to contestants' abusive behaviour. In the recent promo, Salman told the makers that if they want to extend the show by five weeks, they need to find a new host. "Because I am not ready for this s**t," Salman said in the promo video. He was angry due to a fight between Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla which turned ugly. Take a look at the video:

However, Salman has now clarified that he wasn't angry on the contestants. Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actor said, "This season I wasn't angry at all, I feel. Till one point, I do what I can do and see that they go in the right direction and after a point, I don’t give a damn. It is their life. I am not their father, brother and family, I am just a host. They have all watched the show and come. When I see that they go totally off and perhaps won't get work outside, that's when I come in. It is not a scripted show, their personalities do come out. People who know that in the industry would not want to work with such personalities, so I try and keep that as a benchmark."

For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss 13 has surpassed the last season by leaps and bounds and continues to rock the TRP charts. And given its popularity, the makers have extended the show for five more weeks. But it seems Salman won't be able to continue his stint due to his prior professional commitments, and Farah Khan is likely to replace him as the host. Let's see what happens!

