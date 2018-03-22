Salman Khan on his biggest Hichki: I took my work casually

Salman Khan revealed his biggest Hichki to Rani Mukerji, here's what it is...



Salman Khan reveals his biggest Hichki

Salman Khan is the biggest superstar in Hindi cinema today, with a fan following and box office success rate that no one can compete with. Having delivered the biggest blockbusters in the history of Bollywood, this generous, heart-of-gold actor is the golden boy of the Indian cinema business. But what's his hichki?

The makers of Rani Mukerji's Hichki are promoting the film uniquely by asking prominent personalities to share their untold weaknesses and how they eventually converted them into massive strengths, and Salman Khan revealed his biggest Hichki to Rani. Salman took his work as play up until recently!

Richly complimenting Rani Mukerji for her brilliant work in Hichki, he explains, "I used to have a Hichki. I used to take my work very casually. Now, that has changed as I take my work with seriousness and sincerity. Because now I have realised that nothing is better than work. Kaam se behtar kuch nahi hain. I guess all of you should also take your work seriously and appreciate every day that you are working."

Watch Salman Khan in an interaction with Rani Mukerji here:

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma, Hichki is set to touch the hearts of audiences when it releases on March 23.

Also Read: Amid Race 3 Promotions, Salman Khan Promotes Sylvester Stallone's Creed II

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates